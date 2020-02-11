Justin Bieber has discussed his recent diagnosis with Lyme Disease.

Speaking in the latest episode of his YouTube docuseries Seasons, the singer opened up about the “super silent” disease, and his feelings upon receiving the diagnosis.

Bieber revealed that he’d been diagnosed with the disease at the start of January, saying that it’s “been a rough couple years”.

Now, in new Seasons episode The Dark Season, Bieber speaks to the camera from a doctor’s office, discussing his ill health prior to being diagnosed with the bacterial infection.

“I’ve been struggling with my energy for quite some time now and I just haven’t known why,” he says in the new show. “I’ve realised after a series of tests I have what’s called Lyme disease which is a super silent disease that’s not very well known. It’s very hard for doctors to test for it.”

He continued: “Basically, infections have played a big part in my acne and in overall toxins in my body, which creates all this stuff so it feels good now to know why I feel so crappy all the time.

“Honestly, I’m committed to getting better,” the singer states. “I’m committed to doing whatever I have to do, whether it’s inconvenient or not, because I know ultimately it’s not only for me, but being the best me is gonna help me be the best husband, the best father, the best friend that I can possibly be.

“And, for all the fans that want to enjoy the music that I make. I can’t do it if I’m not healthy – and I haven’t been healthy for a long time.”

In the wake of his Lyme diagnosis, Bieber also opened up about his previous addiction battle earlier this month. “I was, like, dying,” the star said. “People don’t know how serious it got It was legit, crazy scary.”

Bieber releases his fifth album ‘Changes’ on Friday (February 14), the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Purpose’.