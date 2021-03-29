Justin Bieber ends Morgan Wallen’s 10-week stay at the top of the US albums chart

Justin Bieber has ended Morgan Wallen‘s prolonged stay at the top of the US albums chart with his new album ‘Justice’.

Wallen had spent 10 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart with his second studio album ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’.

This commercial success followed on from the country singer being dropped by his label Big Loud and radio stations removing his music from their playlists following footage that emerged in February of Wallen using a racial slur.

‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ has now fallen to number three in the newly published Billboard 200 chart (dated April 3), with Bieber claiming the number one spot. Lana Del Rey‘s new album ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’ debuts at number two in the new chart.

‘Justice’ shifted 154,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending March 25, while ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’ earned 75,000 equivalent album units.

Bieber is now the youngest solo musician to have eight US number one albums to his name, passing the record previously set by Elvis Presley.

Del Rey did beat Bieber in the UK albums charts last week (March 26) as she clinched the number one spot with ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’.

A deluxe version of ‘Justice’ was released last Friday, a week on from the album’s original arrival. The new edition features the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby and Tori Kelly.