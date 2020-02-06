Justin Bieber announces intimate London show for next week

Justin Bieber has announce details of an intimate London show next week.

The singer is set to release ‘Changes’, his first new solo album in five years, on February 14. He announced the tracklist for the record yesterday (February 5) after previously teasing it through an interactive Instagram filter.

Bieber will celebrate the release of ‘Changes’ by playing a small show at the Indigo at The O2 in London on February 11. The exclusive fan event has been billed as “an evening with Justin featuring acoustic song performances and Q&A”.

To be in with a chance of attending the show, fans can get exclusive access to the ticket sale for the event by pre-ordering ‘Changes’ from Bieber’s official store before 4PM GMT on Saturday (February 8).

Tickets will then go on sale on Monday (February 10) at 9AM GMT, and you’ll be able to get them from here.

Bieber has also announced that his next single, the Quavo-featuring ‘Intentions’, will be released tomorrow (February 7).

Earlier this week, Bieber spoke about his previous battles with drug addiction in a revealing new interview.