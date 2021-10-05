Justin Bieber is launching his own ‘Peaches’ weed line

Justin Bieber is launching his own cannabis line which is named after his 2021 single ‘Peaches’.

The brand, launched in partnership with the weed manufacturer Palms, will create a “high-end line” of ready-rolled joints in celebration of the singer’s recent hit single, which appears on his album ‘Justice’.

Available in packs of seven, the ‘Peaches’ cannabis joints come in a box alongside a customised lighter.

“Our goal is to make cannabis more approachable and help destigmatise its use,” Palms said in an Instagram post announcing the collaboration and sharing photos of the product.

See a teaser of ‘Peaches’ cannabis below:

The announcement of the new line comes ahead of the release of Bieber’s new documentary Our World, which will come out on Friday (October 8) via Amazon Prime Video.

Helmed by filmmaker Michael D. Ratner (who directed Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil), the new film will focus on the lead-up to Bieber’s return to the stage for his first performance in three years, his livestreamed New Year’s Eve 2020 show on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton.

“Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me. Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me,” Bieber commented in a statement.

Bieber released his latest album ‘Justice’ in March, featuring collaborations with the likes of Khalid, Chance the Rapper, The Kid Laroi and more. He followed it up in April with a surprise EP, ‘Freedom’.

Since then he’s collaborated with The Kid LAROI on mega-hit ‘Stay’, and more recently joined Skrillex and Don Toliver for the single ‘Don’t Go’.