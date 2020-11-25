Justin Bieber is unhappy with the Grammys’ pop classification of his album ‘Changes’

Justin Bieber has taken to Instagram to share his feelings about his latest album ‘Changes’ being classified as pop in the 2021 Grammy nominations.

Bieber has picked up four nominations this year for Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Changes’, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, but was unhappy with the pop classification of his latest offering.

In a statement posted to Instagram today (November 25), Bieber said “I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album.”

“‘Changes’ was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me.”

Bieber went on to unpack the sonic nuances of his February 2020 release, saying that the “chords to the melodies to the vocal style… to the hip hop drums” all pointed toward what he feels is “undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album”.

Elsewhere, The Weeknd took to social media earlier today to air grievances after being overlooked for Grammy nominations, despite the success of his latest album, ‘After Hours’, and its multi-platinum single, ‘Blinding Lights’.

While The Weeknd has won three Grammys previously, his lack of nominations this time around left the artist saying that the Grammys “remain corrupt”.