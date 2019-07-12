Maynard James Keenan responds to Justin Bieber being a massive Tool fan

Bieber posted lyrics to a classic by the band on his Instagram Stories

Maynard James Keenan has responded after Justin Bieber revealed he’s a big Tool fan.

During a road trip with his wife Hailey, Bieber posted lyrics on his Instagram story, challenging his followers to guess what the song was.

“Don’t look it up please, I’m curious if any of you know it,” he wrote. The lyrics he quoted were “Who are you to wave your finger?/You must have been out of your head/Eyehole deep in muddy waters/You practically raised the dead”, from ‘The Pot’. The track featured on Tool’s 2006 album, ‘10,000 Days’.

Later videos in his story featured the song being played in the background as the pop star filmed the passing roads outside his car.

Now, Keenan has responded to a news story about Bieber’s fandom. On Twitter, the frontman wrote, “#bummer”, suggesting he’s not impressed by his star follower.

‘10,000 Days’ is the most recent Tool album, but the metallers will finally release a new album on August 30, which is as-yet-untitled. The band previewed several new songs when they headlined Download in June.

Meanwhile, Bieber features on a new remix of Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’, which was released yesterday (July 11). The collab dropped after Eilish had earlier denied reports that she was set to release a new album, just four months after the release of her debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ reached No 1 in the UK and US charts.

Bieber is one of the 550,000 signatories on a change.org petition campaigning for the release of A$AP Rocky. The rapper has been held in a Swedish prison since July 3, when he was arrested after Rocky and his entourage are alleged to have assaulted a man before Rocky’s planned appearance at the Smash festival.

Bieber also features on Ed Sheeran‘s new album ‘No 6 Collaborations Project’, which is released today. Their song ‘I Don’t Care’ has been the No 1 single in the UK for eight weeks.