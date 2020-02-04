Justin Bieber has opened up about his previous battle with drug addiction in an emotive new interview.

Speaking about his battle in a new episode of his YouTube documentary, the Justin Bieber: Sessions, Bieber revealed that he first tried marijuana when he was just 13.

After becoming dependent on the drug, Bieber revealed that his drug use escalated from there as he started to experiment with more drugs as the pressures of his early fame grew.

Speaking about the time, Bieber said: “It was just an escape for me. I was young. My experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure.”

“…I started valuing the wrong things in this business because there were things dangling in front of me. The truth is, I never had the tools. My parents never gave me those tools to be a good team player.”

He continued: “I was, like, dying. People don’t know how serious it got It was legit, crazy scary.”

“I basically said to myself, ‘God, if you are real, you get me through this season of stopping these pills and stuff, and if you do, I’ll do the rest of the work.’ I never did the actual work.

“I got off the pills but never went to the root of everything so I just circled back around which most people do.”

Back in January, Bieber revealed he is suffering from Lyme disease.

The singer took to Instagram to confirm he has been diagnosed with the illness, which is a bacterial infection caused by ticks. “It’s been a rough couple years,” he wrote, adding that he was also suffering from a chronic viral infection.

The singer shared the post after he became aware of social media speculation that he had a drug problem, after he was pictured looking unwell with blotches on his skin.

He added: “While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc, they failed to realise I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”

Bieber recently unveiled the video for his new single ‘Yummy’, the first track to emerge from his fifth album, the follow-up to 2015’s Progress. He first teased the new offering on Christmas Eve.