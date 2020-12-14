Justin Bieber partners with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir for new charity version of ‘Holy’

Justin Bieber has partnered with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir for a new charity version of his single ‘Holy’.

The collaboration comes five years after Bieber tweeted his support for the Choir’s successful bid to become the UK’s Christmas Number One with ‘A Bridge Over You’ instead of his own track ‘Love Yourself’.

Bieber has now joined forces with the Choir to recognise the work of the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic, with the Choir recording the singer’s September single ‘Holy’ at Abbey Road Studios in London.

The song is now set for release on Friday (December 18), and profits from ‘Holy’ will be split between NHS Charities Together (which represents over 230 NHS charities) and the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Charity.

“It’s great to be reunited with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir as we share a fun bit of UK chart history together,” Bieber said in a statement. “Especially in these difficult times, I’m humbled to team up with them for a charity single that will benefit NHS workers on the frontlines of this pandemic and pay tribute to their unbelievable dedication.”

Caroline Smith, Children’s Community Physiotherapist and leader of the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir, added: “Justin Bieber helped make our dreams come true in 2015 and he’s doing the same this year; we really can’t thank him enough for the chance to work with him on this wonderful, uplifting song.

“We’re so proud to represent Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust and all the heroes in the NHS.”

Earlier this year, Bieber donated profits from ‘Stuck With U’, his charity single with Ariana Grande, to the US charity First Responders Children’s Foundation, who support first responders and their families.