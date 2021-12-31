Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ sets new Grammy record

Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ has broken a record at the Grammy Awards, with 11 songwriters contributing to the Song Of The Year nominee.

With performers Bieber, Daniel Ceasar (Ashton Simmonds) and Giveon getting a songwriting credit alongside Louis Bell, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Andrew Wotman and Keavan Yazdani, ‘Peaches’ has become the Song Of The Year nominee with the most songwriters ever involved.

In 2021, Beyoncé’s ‘Black Parade’ became the first nominee to be written by nine songwriters, taking over from Bruno Mars’ ‘That’s What I Like’ which was co-written by eight people and nominated in 2018. Before that, Destiny’s Child’s 2000 hit ‘Say My Name’ held the record for most songwriters involved in Song Of The Year, with seven people credited.

The final round of voting for the 64th annual Grammy Awards is currently underway. Members of the Recording Academy have until January 3 to cast their ballots, with winners announced on January 31.

The leading nominees for the 2022 Grammys include Jon Batiste with 11 nominations, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. with eight each, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo with seven.

Nominated in the Best New Artist category are the likes of Finneas, Japanese Breakfast, Glass Animals and Arlo Parks. Jay-Z also earned three nominations for the 2022 ceremony, setting a new Grammys record by surpassing Quincy Jones for the most nominations in the history of the awards with 83.

Trevor Noah has been announced as the host of the Grammy Awards for the second year in a row. Noah peppered his opening monologue at the 2021 Grammys with jokes about the Royal Family and Harry Styles.

The 2022 ceremony will take place at what will, by then, be the newly named Crypto.com Arena. It’s also been confirmed that the Recording Academy will be releasing NFTs to commemorate the next three years of the Grammys.