Justin Bieber plans to drop a new album before 2020

Justin Bieber has announced he is set to release a new album before the end of the year.

The singer took to Instagram to share a video of himself recorded by his wife Hailey, skating around his kitchen before he revealed: “Album coming out this year. Another song coming out…soon.” You can view the post below.

Although Bieber hasn’t released a new single since his 2015 ‘Purpose’ album, he has featured on a number of collaborative singles, including DJ Khaled’s ‘No Brainer’ last year, Ed Sheeran’s ‘I Don’t Care’, and a new version of Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’.

Last month, the singer shared a lengthy post reflecting on his childhood fame, early mistakes and personal growth.

“Hope you find time to read this,” he wrote in the caption. “It’s from my heart.” In the post – a screenshot from the iOS Notes app – the pop star opened up about his difficult home life as a child, his dizzying rise to fame as a teenager and ensuing problems with his health and personal life.

“Have u noticed the statistics of child stars and the outcome of their life?” he went on to ask. “There is an insane pressure and responsibility put on a child [whose] brain, emotions, frontal lobes (decision making) aren’t developed yet. No rationality, defiant, rebellious, things all of us have to go through. But when you add the pressure of stardom it does something to you that is quite unexplainable.”

“You see I didn’t grow up in a stable home, my parents were 18, separated with no money still young and rebellious as well,” he wrote. “As my talent progressed and I became ultra successful it happened within a [span] of two years. My whole world was flipped on its head.

“I went from a 13 year old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was.”

