Justin Bieber postpones North American tour dates due to illness: “I’ve done everything to get better”

Justin Bieber has postponed the start of his North American ‘Justice’ tour, just hours before it was meant to begin last night (June 7) at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

The singer took to his Instagram stories to tell fans that his undisclosed illness would prevent him from taking to the stage. “Can’t believe I’m saying this,” he wrote. “I’ve done everything to get better, but my sickness is getting worse.” At the time of publishing, rescheduled dates had not been shared for the affected shows.

View a screenshot of the story below:

It also remains unclear as to how many shows Bieber is referring to when he says “these next few shows”. Per Billboard, Bieber’s tour was scheduled to take place in Toronto, Washington D.C. and New York City over the next week.

The ‘Justice’ world tour has already been rescheduled three times thus far, stemming from its original 2020 iteration as the ‘Changes’ tour. Further delays happened earlier this year, after Bieber tested positive for COVID-19, but the singer did complete a run of shows in the UK and Europe in February and March.

Bieber is set to return to Europe in late July, playing a run of Scandinavian dates, followed by stints in South America, South Africa, India, South East Asia, Japan and Australia throughout the remainder of 2022.