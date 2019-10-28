Justin Bieber vows to release album before the end of 2019 on one condition

Fan power could decide this one...

Justin Bieber has teased new music after vowing to release a new album before the end of 2019.

The ‘Sorry’ singer teased fans with cryptic clues all weekend, before finally offering to release new material on one condition.

He shared an Instagram post which said: “If this gets 20 million likes, Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas.”

Bieber added in a caption: “Share it, like it, post it in your story, I gotta see the demand 😉 Love you guys pumped for it. I’m almost done, but your support will make me move faster.”

At the time of writing, the post has attracted a staggering 4.7 million likes – with DJ Khaled among the famous faces supporting the effort by sharing the post on their Instagram stories.

Shortly before the challenge, he teased the new direction of the music by writing “R&Bieber” in an Instagram post.

Although other details are relatively scant, some fans are convinced that the title ‘Yummy Yummy’ could play a role in new material, after Bieber shared a handwritten note featuring the phrase and an apple with the caption: “Bonafide stallion, ain’t in no Stable no you stay on the run [sic],”.

It comes after Bieber previously teased the record in an Instagram video at the beginning of October. shared a video of himself recorded by his wife Hailey, skating around his kitchen before he revealed: “Album coming out this year. Another song coming out…soon.”

His last record came in 2015’s ‘Purpose’ – which included the hit songs ‘Sorry’, ‘What Do You Mean’ and ‘Love Yourself’.