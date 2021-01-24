Justin Bieber reflects on seven years since his DUI arrest: “Let your past be a reminder of how far God has brought you”

Justin Bieber has marked the seventh anniversary of his DUI arrest with a reflective post shared to his Instagram.

In 2014, the pop singer was pulled over in Miami, Florida, after his yellow Lamborghini was spotted racing another vehicle just after 4am on January 22.

The then 19-year-old reportedly resisted arrest and failed a sobriety test, with Bieber telling arresting officers he had “been smoking marijuana and he did consume a beer”.

Bieber was arrested for drunk driving and driving without a valid license and spent a night in gaol before being released on a £1,505 ($2,500) bond.

The following year, Bieber spoke out about the experience, claiming “The police just wanted press. I never was speeding; I never was drag racing.”

In a post to his Instagram overnight (January 23), the now 26-year-old ‘Changes’ singer marked the seventh anniversary of his arrest, sharing a photo to Instagram and a reflective statement on who he has become since.

“7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour. Not proud of where I was at in my life,” Bieber’s post began. “I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god..”

Bieber continued in his post to say he now realises that “God was as close to me then as he is right now”.

“My encouragement to you is to ‘let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you. Don’t allow shame to ruin your “today”.”

Read the full post below:

Bieber – despite more repeated references to his unwavering faith today – recently denied rumours that he is training to become a religious minister with Hillsong Church, calling the report from OK! Magazine “fake news”.

Bieber responded, “I’m not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that. Have no desire…”