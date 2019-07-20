Justin Bieber responds to Donald Trump’s offer to help free A$AP Rocky: “Can you also let those kids out of cages?”

It comes after the president said he would work to try and free the New York rapper following his incarceration in Sweden

Justin Bieber has responded to Donald Trump’s offer to help free A$AP Rocky from a Swedish prison.

This week, a report came out that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had lobbied the Trump administration to ensure the release of the New York rapper, who has been incarcerated in Sweden since the start of July.

Trump later tweeted that he’d spoken to West and was going to make steps to try and secure the release of Rocky.

“Just spoke to Kanye West about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration,” he tweeted. “I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

Justin Bieber has now weighed in on the situation.

Addressing Trump in a tweet, the pop star said that he appreciated the president’s offer to help Rocky. He then asked if he could “let those kids out of cages,” referring to a large number of migrant children being held in custody in cage-like structures by the U.S. government.

See the tweet below:

Meanwhile, it was revealed yesterday (July 19) that A$AP Rocky will remain in jail in Sweden for at least another week, while prosecutors complete a preliminary investigation before deciding whether to charge him with aggravated assault.

It comes following support that has flooded in for Rocky, with rappers including Tyga and Tyler the Creator refusing to play shows in the Scandinavian country ever again following the rapper’s arrest. A change.org petition, campaigning for his release also now has over 600,000 signatures.