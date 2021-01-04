Justin Bieber says Tom Cruise is “toast” as he revives fight offer

Justin Bieber has said that Tom Cruise is “toast” after jokingly reviving a past offer to fight the Hollywood icon.

Bieber first issued the bizarre challenge in June 2019 and attempted to secure the services of UFC boss Dana White in a bid to organise the bout.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you don’t take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?,” Bieber wrote at the time.

But only days later Bieber conceded that it wouldn’t a good idea, admitting: “I’m pretty sure he’d whoop my ass in a fight. I’d have to get in good shape, I’m really skinny right now.”

“I think he’d probably be out of my weight class. Because he’s big, you know he’s got that dad strength.”

However, Bieber has now seemingly revived the offer after releasing the music video for his latest track ‘Anyone’ – which sees him playing the role of a prize fighter.

Sharing a black and white still from the clip, Bieber wrote: “Tom Cruise is toast.”

While it’s likely that Bieber wasn’t being *too* serious with the offer, it has received the backing of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Referencing an iconic line from Rocky, The Rock commented: “‘You’re gonna eat lightning and crap thunder’. Go get em bro (sic).”

But it did little to inspire the confidence of Bieber’s mum Patty Mallette, who commented: “WHY!!!???????”

It comes after Bieber partnered with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir last month for a new charity version of his single ‘Holy’.

The collaboration came five years after Bieber tweeted his support for the Choir’s successful bid to become the UK’s Christmas Number One with ‘A Bridge Over You’ instead of his own track ‘Love Yourself’.