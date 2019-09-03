Justin Bieber shares heartfelt message about childhood fame and personal growth

“When you add the pressure of stardom it does something to you that is quite unexplainable”

On Monday night (September 2), Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share a lengthy reflection on childhood fame, early mistakes and personal growth.

“Hope you find time to read this,” he wrote in the caption. “It’s from my heart.” In the post – a screenshot from the iPhone notes app – the pop star opened up about his difficult home life as a child, his dizzying rise to fame as a teenager and ensuing problems with his health and personal life.

Bieber began the post by expressing empathy for those “overwhelmed with your life, your past, job, responsibilities… When it feels like there’s trouble after trouble after trouble. You start forseeing the day through lenses of ‘dread’ and anticipate another bad day.”

“Have u noticed the statistics of child stars and the outcome of their life?” he went on to ask. “There is an insane pressure and responsibility put on a child [whose] brain, emotions, frontal lobes (decision making) aren’t developed yet. No rationality, defiant, rebellious, things all of us have to go through. But when you add the pressure of stardom it does something to you that is quite unexplainable.”

“You see I didn’t grow up in a stable home, my parents were 18, separated with no money still young and rebellious as well,” he wrote. “As my talent progressed and I became ultra successful it happened within a [span] of two years. My whole world was flipped on its head.

“I went from a 13 year old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was.” Read Bieber’s post in full below:

Bieber has been open with his followers about his life and struggles with mental health on Instagram in recent months. In March, he told fans that instead of music he was focused on “repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have”, though he has recently promised that he has some new music on the way.