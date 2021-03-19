Justin Bieber shares music video for ‘Peaches’ to celebrate arrival of new album ‘Justice’

Justin Bieber has marked the arrival of his new album ‘Justice’ with a music video for the track ‘Peaches’, featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

The pop star has been teasing the clip on social media over the past few days, sharing images of himself with the guest vocalists.

Arriving today (March 19), the Colin Tilley-directed clip sees the artists singing in various settings, including a car, a peach-coloured room and among large neon lettering that spells out the track’s title. Watch it below:

During a live chat prior to the premiere, Bieber’s bandmate Bernard “Harv” Harvey, explained how the song had come together.

“I was on Instagram and I was scrolling, and I see you [Bieber] playing this melody on the piano,” he said.

“I literally audio recorded it on my phone, grab the melody off and I go off to the studio and I just produce it.”

“I sent it back to Justin, Justin records it and sends me more vocals, I put the vocals back on the beat, and then no later, like an hour, he’s like ‘yo, we gotta get Giveon on it’.”

“All of this is happening in like a day,” he laughed, revealing that it wasn’t until later that they brought Caesar on board too.

‘Peaches’ is the 12th track off Bieber’s new album ‘Justice’, which landed on streaming services as the clip went live.

The record features previously released cuts ‘Hold On’ and ‘Anyone’, as well as ‘Lonely’ with Benny Blanco and ‘Holy’ featuring Chance The Rapper. It also comprises previously teased collaborations with The Kid LAROI and Khalid, titled ‘Unstable’ and ‘As I Am’, respectively.

Bieber was recently hit with a cease and desist order from dance duo Justice over the cover art of his new record, with the pair saying it bears striking resemblance to their logo.