Justin Bieber teams up with Migos’ Quavo on new track ‘Intentions’

Justin Bieber has teamed up with Migos‘ Quavo on new track ‘Intentions’.

The song is the latest track to be taken from Bieber’s upcoming fifth album ‘Changes‘, and comes accompanied by a heartwarming video that sees the pair providing support for vulnerable women and children in Los Angeles.

The clip, a collaboration with LA nonprofit organisation Alexandria House, tells the story of several women who are working for the organisation and providing support for others as they battle the threat of homelessness and the struggle to find stability for their families.

Each volunteer tell their own individual stories, before Bieber and Quavo are seen hanging out with Alexandra House families as they move “from emergency shelter to economic stability and permanent housing”.

In addition to the video, Bieber has also launched a $200,000 Intentions fund to support families at Alexandria House.

It’s the latest single to arrive from the record, following on from ‘Yummy‘ and ‘Get Me’, a soulful duet with Kehlani.

Yesterday, Bieber announced that he will celebrate the release of ‘Changes’ by playing a small show at the Indigo at The O2 in London on February 11. The exclusive fan event has been billed as “an evening with Justin featuring acoustic song performances and Q&A”.

Earlier this week, Bieber spoke about his previous battles with drug addiction in a revealing new interview.