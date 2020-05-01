Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande tease collab as they confirm “special announcement”

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have sparked excitement among fans after teasing a “special announcement” tomorrow.

Posting on Twitter, Bieber told fans they could expect an announcement at 10AM PST (5PM GMT) on Friday (May 1), prompting Ariana to respond “see you there, everybody.”

While Bieber’s vague post offered little about what to expect, fans quickly speculated that a collaboration could be on the way.

“Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are teasing something together. I hope it’s a collab because that is well overdue. Their heavenly vocals,” wrote one fan.

see u there everybody 🖤 https://t.co/D5KPxIwZ3L — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 30, 2020

Another said: “Are we ready for this ariana grande x justin bieber collab??! no, we aren’t!!”

If true, it would mark the first collaboration between the pair since Bieber returned to music by performing with Grande at her Coachella 2019 headline set.

Grande surprised fans by duetting with Bieber for his 2015 hit, ‘Sorry’ – marking his first performance in two years at that point.

She also hinted at new music last month after sharing a photo of herself in a home studio vocal booth.

Bieber, meanwhile, recently told fans he is “working on ways to help those in financial crisis” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we all know things right now are definitely uncertain,” he wrote on Instagram. “Our routines, structure, and plans are all altered due to a horrific virus that is sweeping our nation. There are people who have lost love ones and also people battling for their lives.”

Bieber has also postponed his ‘Changes’ arena tour as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The tour was due to kick off in Seattle on May 14 but will now be rescheduled.