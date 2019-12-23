Justin Bieber is teasing that he has something coming “tomorrow”

Justin Bieber has taken to social media to tease that he has something coming “tomorrow.”

The ‘Sorry’ singer has posted three separate images to Instagram each featuring the same caption of three dates: “December 24, December 31, January 3… #2020”

Two of the images are exactly same: the word “tomorrow” sitting on a pink background. The other is a black and white photograph of Bieber sitting in front of a piano covered in graffiti.

It’s not clear what he’s teasing but back in October he vowed to release a new album before the end of 2019.

He teased fans with cryptic clues, before finally offering to release new material on one condition.

“If this gets 20 million likes, Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas,” he shared in an Instagram post.

Bieber added in a caption: “Share it, like it, post it in your story, I gotta see the demand. Love you guys pumped for it. I’m almost done, but your support will make me move faster.”

The news comes after the ‘What Do You Mean?’ singer announced back in March that he was taking a break from music.

Bieber’s last album was 2015’s ‘Purpose’. In January, his manager, Scooter Braun, teased that the follow-up – and the pop star’s fifth album – would arrive in 2019.