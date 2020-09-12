Justin Bieber to release new music next week as ‘new era begins’

It looks like Justin Bieber is going to be releasing some new music next week.

The star launched a countdown yesterday (September 11), simply tweeting “ONE WEEK” before adding a link to a new website called jbsoon.com, which allows fans to pre-save an upcoming song via streaming services.

ONE WEEK — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 11, 2020

Advertisement

While fans are speculating over whether the new music will be a one-off single or the first preview of an upcoming full album, Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun has shared the singer’s tweet, adding the hashtag “#newerabegins”.

The new music will follow Bieber’s ‘Changes’ album which came out back in February. Giving the album a two-star review, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea wrote: “Changes’ is a knackering listen. Overly reliant on trendy production and profound(ish) romantic proclamations, it’s a disappointing comeback from an artist who has a track record in creating hits.

“It may be an album filled with sex jams and lovelorn lyrics, but sadly this is one romp that never reaches climax.”

Bieber is set to head out on a ‘Changes’ North American tour in 2021, which was recently rescheduled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

The pop star’s world tour was initially due to kick off in May but was postponed due to ongoing COVID-19. The US tour will now begin on June 2, 2021 in San Diego at Pechanga Arena.

Bieber also recently filled in for Drake in DJ Khaled’s new video for ‘POPSTAR’. The video sees Khaled messaging Drake to persuade him to star in a video for the single, but after Drake turns him down, he turns to Bieber, who stars in the visual and raps Drake’s lines.