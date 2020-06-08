Justin Bieber vows to fight racial injustice: “I am committed to using my platform”

Justin Bieber has vowed to fight racial injustice after proclaiming that he has “benefited off of black culture”.

The ‘Yummy’ singer has been using his social media channels over the past 10 days to speak out against racism following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, an African-American man, was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes and ignored the man’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe.

Advertisement

In a new Instagram post, Bieber acknowledged that his music career has been shaped by black culture and pledged to use his privilege as a white celebrity to speak out against racism.

“I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited off of black culture,” Bieber wrote on Saturday (June 6). “My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture.”

He continued: “I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change.”

Justin Bieber is one of a number of other entertainers who have spoken out during the recent Black Lives Matter protests. Among them, Adele told her fans to “be righteously angered but be focused” while Killer Mike gave an impassioned speech telling Atlanta residents to “plot, plan, strategise, organise, and mobilise”.

Advertisement

Michael B. Jordan called for more people to “invest in black staff,” including film studios and agencies, while Royal Blood have asked people to educate themselves more on social injustice.