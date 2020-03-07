Nine dates on Justin Bieber‘s upcoming ‘Changes’ tour across North America have been downgraded from stadiums to arenas.
Reports state that the venue changes – which will see Bieber play in venues roughly half the size – are due to worries over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak stalling ticket sales.
Shows in Denver, Nashville, Tampa, Cleveland, Washington DC, Detroit and more on the tour, which runs from May through until September, have been downgraded.
TMZ reports that low ticket sales are the reason behind the downgrading of multiple shows, and that this stems from worries around the coronavirus. The plan, the report states, was to “relocate several tour stops to guarantee they could fill seats”.
The latest high profile cancellation of a music event due to coronavirus was Austin’s huge SXSW showcase, which was officially cancelled on Friday due to “cases rapidly rising in the US and across the world”.
It follows a slew of gigs and tours around the world being shelved, including Foals’ tour of Japan, Green Day’s Asian leg of the ‘Hella Mega Tour’, a Mabel gig in Italy, and the first four shows of BTS’ world tour in South Korea.
Justin Bieber released new album ‘Changes’ last month. A two-star NME review of the album called it “a knackering, loved-up slog lacking substance.
“‘Changes’ is a knackering listen. Overly reliant on trendy production and profound(ish) romantic proclamations, it’s a disappointing comeback from an artist who has a track record in creating hits. It may be an album filled with sex jams and lovelorn lyrics, but sadly this is one romp that never reaches climax.”
See all the dates on Justin Bieber’s upcoming tour below.
May
14th – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
17th – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
19th – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
22nd – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
26th – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
29th – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
June
2nd – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
5th – Glendale, AZ @ Gila Rivera Arena (moved from State Farm Stadium
9th – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
13th – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center (moved from Empower Field at Mile High Stadium)
16th – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
19th – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
21st – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
24th – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance (Summerfest)
27th – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (moved from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX)
28th – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
30th – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
July
2nd – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
6th – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
8th – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
11th – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (moved from Nissan Stadium)
13th – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
15th – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
18th – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
21st – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
25th – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena (moved from Raymond James Stadium)
27th – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
29th – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
August
1st – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
4th – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
6th – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
8th – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center (moved from Ohio Stadium)
12th – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
14th – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (moved from FirstEnergy Stadium)
16th – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
18th – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
21st – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena (moved from FedEx Field in Landover, MD)
24th – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
26th – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
30th – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (moved from Ford Field)
September
1st – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
3rd – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
10th – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
14th – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
17th – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
26th – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium