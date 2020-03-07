Nine dates on Justin Bieber‘s upcoming ‘Changes’ tour across North America have been downgraded from stadiums to arenas.

Reports state that the venue changes – which will see Bieber play in venues roughly half the size – are due to worries over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak stalling ticket sales.

Shows in Denver, Nashville, Tampa, Cleveland, Washington DC, Detroit and more on the tour, which runs from May through until September, have been downgraded.

TMZ reports that low ticket sales are the reason behind the downgrading of multiple shows, and that this stems from worries around the coronavirus. The plan, the report states, was to “relocate several tour stops to guarantee they could fill seats”.

The latest high profile cancellation of a music event due to coronavirus was Austin’s huge SXSW showcase, which was officially cancelled on Friday due to “cases rapidly rising in the US and across the world”.

It follows a slew of gigs and tours around the world being shelved, including Foals’ tour of Japan, Green Day’s Asian leg of the ‘Hella Mega Tour’, a Mabel gig in Italy, and the first four shows of BTS’ world tour in South Korea.

Justin Bieber released new album ‘Changes’ last month. A two-star NME review of the album called it “a knackering, loved-up slog lacking substance.

“‘Changes’ is a knackering listen. Overly reliant on trendy production and profound(ish) romantic proclamations, it’s a disappointing comeback from an artist who has a track record in creating hits. It may be an album filled with sex jams and lovelorn lyrics, but sadly this is one romp that never reaches climax.”

See all the dates on Justin Bieber’s upcoming tour below.

May

14th – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

17th – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

19th – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

22nd – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

26th – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

29th – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

June

2nd – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

5th – Glendale, AZ @ Gila Rivera Arena (moved from State Farm Stadium

9th – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

13th – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center (moved from Empower Field at Mile High Stadium)

16th – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

19th – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

21st – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

24th – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance (Summerfest)

27th – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (moved from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX)

28th – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

30th – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

July

2nd – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

6th – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

8th – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11th – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (moved from Nissan Stadium)

13th – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

15th – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

18th – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

21st – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

25th – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena (moved from Raymond James Stadium)

27th – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

29th – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

August

1st – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

4th – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

6th – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

8th – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center (moved from Ohio Stadium)

12th – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

14th – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (moved from FirstEnergy Stadium)

16th – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

18th – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

21st – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena (moved from FedEx Field in Landover, MD)

24th – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

26th – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

30th – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (moved from Ford Field)

September

1st – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

3rd – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

10th – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

14th – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

17th – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

26th – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium