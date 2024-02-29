Justin Timberlake adds extra London show to 2024 UK and European tour

Justin Timberlake has added an extra London show to his 2024 UK and European tour dates. Find ticket details below.

The singer, songwriter and former *NSYNC star announced details of the tour last week (February 23), to celebrate the upcoming release of his new album ‘Everything I Thought It Was’.

Set for release on March 15 via RCA – and available to pre-order here – the LP marks his first new album in five years, and is set to contain the recently shared singles ‘Selfish’, ‘Sanctified’ and ‘Drown’.

Now, due to phenomenal demand for tickets, Timberlake has announced an extra show for his forthcoming UK and European shows – held at The O2 in London.

The new date is for August 12, and marks the singer’s second headline slot at the venue, following on from his previously shared stop there the night prior.

Other previously announced shows in the UK include gigs at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on August 7 and Manchester’s Co-op Live on August 8. European dates kick off in Krakow on July 26 and wrap up in Lyon on September 6.

All tickets go on sale at 10am local time tomorrow (March 1), and will be available here. Find a list of UK shows in the poster below.

The original list of tour dates was shared ahead of the one-off show that the singer was set to play in London’s Roundhouse last week (February 23), which was later cancelled due to illness.

Timberlake also revealed details of the North American leg of his first tour in five years recently, which was soon extended due to high demand. It is now set to kick off in Vancouver on April 29 and run through to July 9 in Lexington, with an extra set of dates added in October and November. Any remaining tickets for the North American shows can be found here.

‘Everything I Thought It Was’ will be the singer’s first album since 2018’s ‘Man Of The Woods’, which NME dubbed “ace”: “The old Timberlake shines through at all turns – and you know what? We still think he’s ace.”

In other news, the singer recently reunited with *NSYNC for their comeback single ‘Better Place’, their first song in more than 20 years. The song was described by the singer a “love letter to our fans”.