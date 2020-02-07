Justin Timberlake and Meek Mill have teamed up for a new single. Watch the video for ‘Believe’ below.

During the clip for the new track, the pair pay tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle on a song that’s full of inspiring lyrical mantras.

The new video, directed by Maxime Quoilin, sees Timberlake and Mill appearing alongside a number of characters, and at one point, Mill holds up a piece of jewellery with Hussle’s face emblazoned on it. Watch it below.

Before the song was released, Mill teased the collaboration, saying that it was “for motivational purposes only,” and the lyrics of the song back this up.

“Follow your dreams not your addiction / How we gon’ follow our dreams locked in a prison?,” he raps. “They tried to swallow me whole, God be my witness / Deprive me outta my dreams but I’m relentless.”

The new Nipsey Hussle tribute follows Meek Mill’s recent ode to the late rapper, who died in 2019, on ‘Letter To Nipsey’.

Mill also performed alongside John Legend, DJ Khaled and more as part of a huge Nipsey Hussle tribute at the 2020 Grammys. The rapper was given his first Grammys at the show as the music community came together to celebrate his life and career.

Justin Timberlake teased a new Lizzo collaboration at the end of last year, calling it “flames”. He’s also set to star in new drama Palmer, about a former football player who heads back to his hometown after a stint in prison.

The singer released his last album ‘Man Of The Woods’ in 2018. A three-star NME review of the album said: “The funk-pop king has embraced a love of the outdoors and a (kinda) brand-new sound.”

The review continued: “The old Timberlake shines through at all turns – and you know what? We still think he’s ace.”