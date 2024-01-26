Justin Timberlake announces first tour in five years with ‘Forget The World’ US 2024 dates

Justin Timberlake has announced the ‘Forget The World’ 2024 US tour, marking his first tour in five years.

While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night (January 25), the ‘Cry Me A River’ singer took the time to announce his 2024 US tour.

The string of live shows will kick off at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on April 29. From there, Timberlake will make stops in major cities including Seattle, San Jose, Las Vegas, Inglewood, Phoenix, San Antonio, Austin, Atlanta, Tampa, Miami, Chicago, Boston, New York, Baltimore, Hersey and Cleveland. The US leg of tour will wrap up at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on July 9. UK and European tour dates will be announced at a latter date.

A ticket pre-sale will be available for members of the singer’s official fan club on Monday, January 29. Existing fan club members will receive a unique code via email for access to purchase tickets.

Another pre-sale will be available for fans who are Citi card members. Card members will have access to presale tickets starting on Tuesday, January 30 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 1 at 5pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. A Verizon pre-sale will also be available at the same time for Verizon Up customers.

General ticket sale will commence on Friday, February 2 at 10am Local time. Visit here to purchase tickets.

There will also be a variety of VIP packages and experiences available for fans. Packages vary but include tickets in the exclusive VIP Stage Bar section with in-seat service throughout the night, specially designed VIP gift item, early entrance into the venue & more. Visit vipnation.com for more information.

Justin Timberlake ‘Forget The World’ 2024 US tour dates are:

APRIL

29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

MAY

2 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

6 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego*

17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

JUNE

4 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

6 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

21 – Chicago, IL – United Center

25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

JULY

3 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

4 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

7 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

9 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

*Verizon Up Presale Not Applicable

The tour announcement comes a day after Timberlake announced his album ‘Everything I Thought It Was’ and released lead single ‘Selfish’, marking his first solo release in over five years. The LP is set for release on March 15 via RCA. You can pre-order / pre-save it here.

It marks his first new album since 2018’s ‘Man Of The Woods’, which NME dubbed “ace”: “The old Timberlake shines through at all turns – and you know what? We still think he’s ace.”

The singer will also perform as Saturday Night Live‘s musical guest this week on January 27. He will star in the episode alongside guest host Dakota Johnson.

It will be the second episode of the show this season following on from this week’s episode which saw Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi host and Reneé Rapp appear as the musical guest.

Timberlake has not appeared on SNL since December 2013. He’s hosted the show five times, and has performed on the show six times – including his 2000 debut with pop band *NSYNC .

In other news, the singer recently reunited with *NSYNC for their comeback single ‘Better Place’, their first song in more than 20 years. Timberlake described the song as a “love letter to our fans”.

Elsewhere, comedian Katherine Ryan hit out at Timberlake for his behaviour towards Britney Spears and Janet Jackson in the past, calling him “a grubby little eel face”.