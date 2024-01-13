Justin Timberlake announces free show in Memphis

Justin Timberlake has announced a free show in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

The singer shared the news on social media, where he will perform at the Orpheum Theatre on January 19.

“Tickets are free but space is limited,” the former *NSYNC singer captioned the post. Tickets are on sale now and will be available until January 15 – get yours here.

The announcement follows the news that Timberlake had wiped his social media accounts, sparking rumours that new music was on the way. He additionally changed his profile picture to a photo of him looking at his face in a car’s rear view mirror.

Timberlake has now posted a series of photos and clips, sharing a small snippet of some new music. You can hear a set of smooth organ synths and some bouncy drum machines play for a few bars, before Timberlake utters: “uh!”. Timberlake’s musical director Adam Blackstone commented: “& WE BEGIN,” hinting that there will be more to come.

Timberlake also posted a clip of him as a youngster pointing out Memphis in the distance, along with a packed travel schedule (with most of the details blacked out). The dates ‘Jan 22’ and ‘Jan 25’ can be made out in the post.

His last solo album was 2018’s ‘Man Of The Woods’, which NME gave three stars: “There’s definitely a nod to new Nashville here – however, we’re talking more Mumford & Sons if they started songwriting for Justin Bieber than the grit and guts of Waylon Jennings or the current king of classic country, Sturgill Simpson.”

The singer also appeared on*NSYNC’s comeback single ‘Better Place’, their first single in more than two decades. Last December, Lance Bass teased that there may be a reunion in the works, although it may not happen just yet: ““Give us a little more time.”

In other news, comedian Katherine Ryan hit out at Timberlake for his behaviour towards Britney Spears and Janet Jackson in the past, calling him “a grubby little eel face”.