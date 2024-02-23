Justin Timberlake announces summer 2024 UK and European tour

Justin Timberlake has announced a series of UK and European dates as part of his upcoming ‘The Forget Tomorrow’ world tour – find details below.

The news comes alongside the release of the latest song from his upcoming album ‘Everything I Thought It Was’. Following on from ‘Selfish’ and ‘Sanctified’, Timberlake has now shared the track ‘Drown’, which you can check out below. The album is released on March 15 via RCA, and you can pre-order it here.

The newly announced dates include three dates in the UK: Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on August 7, Manchester’s Co-op Live on August 8 and London’s O2 on August 11. He will also play shows in seven other European countries, starting in Krakow on July 26 and wrapping up in Lyon on September 6.

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on Friday, March 1, and will be available here.

The dates have been shared ahead of the surprise one-off show that the singer was set to play in London’s Roundhouse tonight (February 23), which has now been cancelled due to illness.

Timberlake has already revealed details of the North American leg of his first tour in five years, which was extended earlier this month due to high demand. It is now set to kick off in Vancouver on April 29, and run through to July 9 in Lexington, with an extra set of dates added in October and November. Any remaining tickets for the North American shows can be found here.

Justin Timberlake’s UK and European dates are as follows:

JULY

26 – Krakow, Poland, Tauron Arena

30 – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena

AUGUST

3 – Antwerp, Belgium, Sportpaleis Antwerpen

7 – Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena

8 – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

11 – London, UK, The O2

15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

21 – Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle

25 – Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena

29 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

SEPTEMBER

2 – Stockholm, Sweden, Tele2 Arena

4 – Hamburg, Germany, Barclays Arena

6 – Lyon, France, LDLC Arena

‘Everything I Thought It Was’ is Timberlake’s first album since 2018’s ‘Man Of The Woods’, which NME dubbed “ace”: “The old Timberlake shines through at all turns – and you know what? We still think he’s ace.”

In other news, the singer recently reunited with *NSYNC for their comeback single ‘Better Place’, their first song in more than 20 years. Timberlake described the song as a “love letter to our fans”.