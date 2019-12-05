Justin Timberlake apologises to Jessica Biel for “strong lapse in judgement”

Justin Timberlake has apologised to wife Jessica Biel for a “strong lapse in judgement” after he was seen holding hands with a female co-star during a night out.

The ‘Cry Me A River’ singer said he “should have known better” after he was photographed holding hands in New Orleans with actress Alisha Wainwright, where they have been filming the upcoming movie Palmer.

Posting on Instagram, Timberlake said he regretted the night and said it “is not the example I want to set my for son.” He and Biel are parents to four-year-old son Silas.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he wrote.

“I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Biel, who tied the know with Timberlake in 2012, is yet to comment on the photographs of Timberlake and the 30-year-old actress, which were taken last month.

Wainwright has also not commented.

Timberlake concluded his statement: “I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

The movie began shooting last month and tells the emotional story of an ex-convict who strikes up an unlikely friendship with a young boy from a fractured family.