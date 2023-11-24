Justin Timberlake joins BTS’ Jungkook on new remix of ‘3D’

South Korean singer Jungkook of K-pop boyband BTS has enlisted Justin Timberlake for a new remix of his hit single, ‘3D’.

‘3D’, originally featuring Jack Harlow, was first released in September as the second single off BTS’ Jungkook’s debut studio album, ‘Golden’. The singer also previously linked up with A. G. Cook and American DJ MK on remixed of the song.

“This remix enhances the 2000s vibe of the old school sound of the original version, infusing it with a retro charm,” said Jungkook’s label, Big Hit Music, in a statement about the new Justin Timberlake remix.

Advertisement

The remix features a brand-new verse by Timberlake, who also has co-writing credits on the reworked version of ‘3D’. “Now let me fly you out to Seoul, Korea / I just wanna get into your soul like Aretha / I got the volume when you wanna get the beat up,” he sings.

Jungkook released ‘Golden’ earlier this month. Aside from ‘3D’, the record also includes the singles ‘Seven’ featuring Latto and ‘Standing Next to You’, as well as collaborations with DJ Snake and Major Lazer.

To celebrate the release, the BTS singer recently held a free surprise concert in the heart of Times Square in New York City. Jungkook also made an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where he debuted ‘Standing Next to You’ live.

In related news, Jungkook has revealed that he will enlist for mandatory military service this December. The singer also promised to “take the stage again when I’m back” in a letter to fans.

The news comes shortly after Big Hit Music announced that Jungkook – along with his BTS bandmates RM, Jimin and V – have started their “military enlistment process”.

Advertisement

RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are the last four members who have yet to enlist for military service. The process began in December 2022 with Jin, followed by J-hope in April 2023 and Suga in September 2023.