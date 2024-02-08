Justin Timberlake extends North American dates for 2024 world tour

Justin Timberlake has announced more dates for his upcoming 2024 world tour.
The singer recently revealed his first tour in five years, the ‘Forget Tomorrow’ World Tour. The tour is in support of Timberlake’s upcoming album ‘Everything I Thought It Was’, scheduled for release March 15 via RCA.
Now, Timberlake has unveiled added dates for the North American leg of his world tour. There are now three extra dates for his Brooklyn stop, along with added performances at Seattle, Las Vegas, Boston and more.
Check out the full list of dates below and get your tickets here.
The ‘Forget Tomorrow’ world tour dates are:
APRIL
29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
MAY
2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena — SOLD OUT
3 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
6 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose — SOLD OUT
7 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose – JUST ADDED
10 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena — SOLD OUT
11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena* – JUST ADDED
14 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego — SOLD OUT
17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum — SOLD OUT
18 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum — SOLD OUT
21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center — SOLD OUT
29 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
JUNE
1 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
4 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena — SOLD OUT
6 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center — SOLD OUT
10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena — SOLD OUT
12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena — SOLD OUT
14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena — SOLD OUT
15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center — SOLD OUT
22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center — SOLD OUT
25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT
26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT
29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden — SOLD OUT
30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden — SOLD OUT
JULY
3 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena — SOLD OUT
4 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
7 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — SOLD OUT
9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena — SOLD OUT
OCTOBER
7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center – JUST ADDED
8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center – JUST ADDED
13 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena – JUST ADDED
17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena – JUST ADDED
21 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center – JUST ADDED
23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena – JUST ADDED
27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center – JUST ADDED
NOVEMBER
16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – JUST ADDED
‘Everything I Thought It Was’ is Timberlake’s first album since 2018’s ‘Man Of The Woods’, which NME dubbed “ace”: “The old Timberlake shines through at all turns – and you know what? We still think he’s ace.”
So far, he has previewed the singles ‘Selfish‘ and ‘Sanctified’, the latter of which he premiered as a musical guest on SNL.
In other news, the singer recently reunited with *NSYNC for their comeback single ‘Better Place’, their first song in more than 20 years. Timberlake described the song as a “love letter to our fans”.