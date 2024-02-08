Justin Timberlake extends North American dates for 2024 world tour

Justin Timberlake has announced more dates for his upcoming 2024 world tour.

The singer recently revealed his first tour in five years, the ‘Forget Tomorrow’ World Tour. The tour is in support of Timberlake’s upcoming album ‘Everything I Thought It Was’, scheduled for release March 15 via RCA.

Now, Timberlake has unveiled added dates for the North American leg of his world tour. There are now three extra dates for his Brooklyn stop, along with added performances at Seattle, Las Vegas, Boston and more.

Check out the full list of dates below and get your tickets here.

The ‘Forget Tomorrow’ world tour dates are:

APRIL

29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

MAY

2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena — SOLD OUT

3 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

6 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose — SOLD OUT

7 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose – JUST ADDED

10 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena — SOLD OUT

11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena* – JUST ADDED

14 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego — SOLD OUT

17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum — SOLD OUT

18 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum — SOLD OUT

21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center — SOLD OUT

29 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

JUNE

1 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

4 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena — SOLD OUT

6 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center — SOLD OUT

10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena — SOLD OUT

12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena — SOLD OUT

14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena — SOLD OUT

15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center — SOLD OUT

22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center — SOLD OUT

25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT

26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT

29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden — SOLD OUT

30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden — SOLD OUT

JULY

3 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena — SOLD OUT

4 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

7 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — SOLD OUT

9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena — SOLD OUT

OCTOBER

7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center – JUST ADDED

8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center – JUST ADDED

13 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena – JUST ADDED

17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena – JUST ADDED

21 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center – JUST ADDED

23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena – JUST ADDED

27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center – JUST ADDED

NOVEMBER

16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – JUST ADDED

‘Everything I Thought It Was’ is Timberlake’s first album since 2018’s ‘Man Of The Woods’, which NME dubbed “ace”: “The old Timberlake shines through at all turns – and you know what? We still think he’s ace.”

So far, he has previewed the singles ‘Selfish‘ and ‘Sanctified’, the latter of which he premiered as a musical guest on SNL.

In other news, the singer recently reunited with *NSYNC for their comeback single ‘Better Place’, their first song in more than 20 years. Timberlake described the song as a “love letter to our fans”.