Justin Timberlake has given an update on his next album, which will be his first since 2018.

The pop star last released an album with that year’s ‘Man Of The Woods’, which featured collaborations with Alicia Keys and Chris Stapleton.

Timberlake appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last week (January 29) to promote his new film Palmer, in which he plays a former high school football star who lands himself with a 12-year prison sentence.

Advertisement

During the interview, Fallon asked the star for an update on the music side of his career. “Can we say?” he asked after referencing a post on Timberlake’s Instagram of him working in the studio with Timbaland. “Is there a possibility that there’s going to be a new Justin Timberlake album in the works?”

Timberlake replied: “Yeah, we can say that. There is a possibility.”

He continued: “Let’s go with yes. I’ve been in and out of the studio working on stuff. I played you a few tunes.”

The star also talked about his appearance at Joe Biden’s inauguration, where he performed a new song called ‘Better Days’. “I had written a song with Ant Clemons, an up and coming artist,” he explained.

“We had written a song, ‘Better Days’, and we were doing these writing sessions and we started writing this song. Ironically, I recorded my final vocal for the song on election day just because I was so nervous about what was going to happen. I had to distract myself.

Advertisement

“I don’t know if somebody who was on my side communicated to them or… I’m just gonna with I’m pretty sure Joe and Kamala [Harris, Vice-President] just wanted us to do it. We just heard there as an opportunity to perform at the inauguration and we were super stoked to do it.”

Meanwhile, Timberlake revealed last year how David Bowie’s ‘Rebel Rebel’ helped shape his hit single ‘Sexyback’.

“I was listening to ‘Rebel Rebel,’ which essentially is about a cross-dresser,” he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “And so I was picturing guys, girls, all iterations of that in a club, singing this to each other. And I said, ‘This has to be so simple and a vibe and just like an attitude.’”