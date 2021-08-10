Justin Timberlake posts tribute to late backup singer Nicole Hurst

Justin Timberlake has mourned the loss of his backup singer Nicole Hurst with a heartfelt statement on social media.

Hurst was 39 years old, and according to Billboard, died after a long battle with breast cancer. However, the official cause of her death has yet to be made public.

Taking to Instagram to post a string of images and videos of the two together, Timberlake wrote, “My heart is so heavy. We lost a beautiful soul this week.

“Nicole lit up every room she walked into. On and off the stage she was a constant source of joy and positivity. Some things feel so unfair and we will never understand why they happen.”

“What I do know,” he continued, “is that we were blessed to laugh with her, to travel with her, and to experience her infectious smile and love for a life filled with music.”

Timberlake concluded his tribute by writing, “Nicole, it’s not enough to say that I am going to miss you dearly. Thank you for your light. I will do my best to carry that with me. I love you, my sister.”

Miguel, Robert Glasper, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jermaine Dupri and more all gave their condolences and love to Timberlake in the comments.

Recently, Timberlake spoke out in support of his ex-partner Britney Spears, after she gave an emotional testimony calling for the end to her controversial conservatorship.

Earlier this year, Timberlake had publicly apologised to Spears, where he said that “failed” her – and Janet Jackson – in the past by contributing to a system that “condones misogyny and racism”.