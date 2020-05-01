Justin Timberlake shares new coronavirus-inspired version of ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ meme

Justin Timberlake has shared a new version of the NSYNC-inspired ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ meme with a coronavirus-inspired update.

Based around his old boy-band’s 2000 single ‘It’s Gonna Be Me, the meme originated in 2012 when a Tumblr user poked fun at a misheard lyric, and has since gone viral every spring.

Spring Summer 2020. Thanks for this, Internet. pic.twitter.com/I3mdWPTjiN — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 1, 2020

The meme proved so popular that in 2014 then-president of the United States Barack Obama shared a picture of him and the singer with the caption.

With this year’s resurrection of the meme taking an unsurprisingly coronavirus-oriented twist, Timberlake himself shared a throwback photo from the early 2000s, with added face mask.

Speaking to Captial FM in 2016, Timberlake went in depth on ‘It’s Gonna Be Me’ and its becoming a meme, blaming the song’s producer Max Martin.

“I will say, in my defense, Max Martin made me sing ‘me’ that way. I think he just wanted me to sound like I was from Tennessee.’ ‘I just want to throw Max Martin on the chopping block for that one. But thank you Max, because we have the meme of the century.

Meanwhile Timberlake recently shared new music in the form of his Anderson .Paak collaboration ‘Don’t Slack’.

Taken from the soundtrack to the film Trolls: World Tour, an accompanying video featured Anna Kendrick.