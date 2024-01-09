Justin Timberlake wipes Instagram sparking rumours new music could be on the way

Justin Timberlake has wiped his Instagram account amid rumours that new music is on the way.

The singer deleted all his social media content on Sunday (January 7) and replaced his profile image with a new photo yesterday (January 8) which shows him looking at his own reflection in a car’s rearview mirror.

The move has prompted fans to speculate that a new track or album could be in the pipeline.

His last solo album was 2018’s ‘Man Of The Woods’ but he has been busy recently remixing Jungkook‘s hit single, ‘3D’, which features a brand new verse by Timberlake.

Justin Timberlake has finally cleared his social media. pic.twitter.com/3r0gK2gIO8 — Lyric Vault (@LyricVault) January 9, 2024

He also teamed up with *NSYNC for their comeback single ‘Better Place’, their first song in more than 20 years which Timberlake described as a “love letter to our fans” and he joined forces with Nelly Furtado and Timbaland for recent single ‘Keep Going Up’, which arrived more than 15 years after their hit, ‘Give It To Me’.

Meanwhile, Katherine Ryan recently hit out at Timberlake for his behaviour towards Britney Spears and Janet Jackson in the past, calling him a “grubby little eel face”.

Timberlake received considerable criticism over various revelations Spears made about him in her recent memoir The Woman In Me. The pair dated between 1998 and 2002 and Spears claimed Timberlake had cheated on her multiple times, and also discussed how he damaged her reputation through the ‘Cry Me A River’ video, where “a woman who looks like me cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain”.

Timberlake appeared to acknowledge the incidents when he made a comment about “meaning no disrespect” during a recent performance of his hit ‘Cry Me A River’ at a surprise show in Las Vegas.

Ryan went on to criticise Timberlake over his actions relating to the infamous wardrobe malfunction Janet Jackson suffered during the Super Bowl half-time show in 2004. Timberlake was also involved in the show and exposed Jackson’s nipple, which caused great controversy and damaged her career while Timberlake suffered no consequences.