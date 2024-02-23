Justin Timberlake’s one-off London show tonight cancelled due to illness

Justin Timberlake has had to cancel his one-off London show tonight (February 23) due to picking up the flu.

The singer was due to play at the Roundhouse in Camden as a special show that he only announced a week ago, however, as he has confirmed in a video posted to social media, he is now unable to play the gig.

“Hi everybody,” he said with a croaky voice in the Instagram post. “This is an unfortunate video to have to send out, but I’m sure you can tell from the sound of things that I am not going to be able to make it to the show on Friday, which I’m gutted about.”

“I’ve been here in London all week, and was so excited to perform Roundhouse, but as you may or may not know, I’ve been battling some kind of bug. I thought I was getting better, but it just took a turn for the worse. We almost didn’t make it to Graham Norton, but was able to power through.”

“This morning I woke up just feeling worse than ever,” he continued. “All I can say is maybe next time when we come into town, I’ll be able to make it up to you and we can rock the Roundhouse one more time. But for now, I feel terrible. I hope none of you get this flu. Thanks, love you guys, and I’ll see you next time.”

Timberlake will, however, be back in the UK in August, as part of the newly-announced UK and European leg of his ‘The Forget Tomorrow’ world tour.

The string of dates will include three shows in the UK: Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on August 7, Manchester’s Co-op Live on August 8 and London’s O2 on August 11. He will also play shows in seven other European countries, starting in Krakow on July 26 and wrapping up in Lyon on September 6.

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on Friday, March 1, and will be available here.

The singer had already revealed details of the North American leg of his first tour in five years, which was extended earlier this month due to high demand. It is now set to kick off in Vancouver on April 29, and run through to July 9 in Lexington, with an extra set of dates added in October and November. Any remaining tickets for the North American shows can be found here.

‘Everything I Thought It Was’ is Timberlake’s first album since 2018’s ‘Man Of The Woods’, which NME dubbed “ace”: “The old Timberlake shines through at all turns – and you know what? We still think he’s ace.”

In other news, the singer recently reunited with *NSYNC for their comeback single ‘Better Place’, their first song in more than 20 years. Timberlake described the song as a “love letter to our fans”.