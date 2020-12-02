Justin Townes Earle died from accidental overdose, autopsy confirms

Justin Townes Earle’s cause of death has been confirmed as an accidental overdose, according to a post on his Facebook page from representatives.

The autopsy report confirmed that Earle, who died in August, was found with traces of fentanyl in his system, in addition to cocaine and alcohol.

“Even though Justin was very outspoken and concerned about the opioid epidemic and the dangers of the ‘legal’ drugs fed by the pharmaceutical companies, he became the victim of a deadly dose of fentanyl,” a statement read.

“Although legal, and available nearly everywhere, alcohol is a psychoactive, neurotoxic addictive narcotic. The effects of continual, long term alcohol intake is deadly.

“Addiction is a disease and there are many avenues and treatments to become and stay free from alcohol and drug usage.”

Earle had previously discussed his drug and alcohol usage during interviews, having survived five heroin overdoses by the age of 21. More recently in 2017, the singer said he was regaining his sobriety.

Since his death, his father and fellow country artist Steve Earle announced he would record a cover album of Justin’s songs, with the release coinciding with what would have been his 39th birthday in January. All advances and royalties will be put into a trust fund for Justin’s daughter, Etta St. James.