News Music News

Frank Turner, Stephen King and Billy Bragg pay tribute to Justin Townes Earle who has died

Singer-songwriter passed away aged 38

By Jackson Langford
Justin Townes Earle
Justin Townes Earle at California's Stagecoach Festival, April 2017. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Frank Turner, Billy Bragg and Stephen King are among a host of celebrities who have paid tribute to Nashville singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, who has died aged 38.

A statement alongside a picture of Earle was posted to the musician’s official Facebook page earlier today (August 24). It reads: “It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin.

“So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.”

The post also shared lyrics from Earle’s 2014 track, ‘Looking for a Place to Land’, taken from ‘Single Mothers’: “I’ve crossed oceans / Fought freezing rain and blowing sand / I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers / Just looking for a place to land”.

See it below.

Posted by Justin Townes Earle on Sunday, August 23, 2020

The son of Steve Earle, Justin shared nine albums throughout his career, with the latest – ‘The Saint Of Lost Causes’ – released in May of last year.

Earle’s cause of death is not known to the public at the time of writing.

On social media, tributes to Earle were shared by his contemporaries, musicians and fans.

Folk group The Head and The Heart said in a tweet: “We had the pleasure of playing a few shows together. He was such an immense songwriter and authentic soul.”

Frank Turner added: “Sad news about Justin Townes Earle. We played a handful of shows together over the years. He was a week younger than me but always felt like an older soul. A kind guy and a wonderful songwriter. RIP.”

Billy Bragg also expressed his sadness, writing: “I’m saddened to hear that we have lost Justin Townes Earle and at such a young age. I worked with him last year and found him to be a brilliant songwriter and generous soul. My thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Meanwhile, author Stephen King paid his respects. “It appears that Justin Townes Earle has died. I hope it’s a hoax but fear it is not. What a loss,” he said.

You can read a host of tributes below:

 

