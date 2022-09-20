Justin Trudeau’s team defend his ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ performance

Justin Trudeau’s team have defended the Canadian PM after he was filmed singing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ at a London hotel, two days before Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

Trudeau attended the service at Westminster Abbey yesterday (September 19) along with other world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, President Emmanuel Macron of France and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern.

Over the weekend, a video emerged on Twitter that showed the Canadian Prime Minister singing Queen‘s classic single ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ alongside a live pianist. The footage is said to have been captured on Saturday night (September 17) in the lobby of the luxury Corinthia hotel near Whitehall.

The late Queen was head of state in Canada, and Trudeau had made September 19 a national day of mourning in the country.

Some people accused the Canadian PM of a lack of respect after watching the clip, although others said he did nothing wrong.

A spokesperson for Trudeau has since defended the Prime Minister’s actions, stating that he “has taken part in various activities to pay his respects for the Queen” (via the BBC).

“After dinner on Saturday, [the] Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty,” they explained.

“Gregory Charles, a renowned musician from Quebec and Order of Canada recipient, played piano in the hotel lobby which resulted in some members of the delegation including the Prime Minister joining.” Charles, meanwhile, told Canadian newspaper the Globe and Mail that the group sang with him for two hours. He said it was “a lot of fun”, and reminded him of the more celebratory nature of Caribbean funerals.

In a tweet last night, Trudeau wrote: “We shall miss Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II immensely, but the example she set will always be there to guide us – and her lifelong devotion to service will continue to inspire people around the world.”

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on September 8. She was 96 years old. Her eldest son, the former Prince Of Wales, immediately became King Charles III.

Yesterday’s state funeral marked the end of a 10-day period of mourning in the UK. The Queen was buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, beside her husband Prince Philip.

Among those to have attended the Westminster ceremony were Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Peep Show actor Sophie Winkleman.

The former was at the ceremony as part of the Canadian delegation as a member of the Order of Canada while Winkleman, who famously played Big Suze on the long-running sitcom, is actually a member of the Royal family because she’s married to Lord Frederick Windsor, making her title Lady Frederick Windsor.

