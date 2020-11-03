Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner’s Big Red Machine share cover of Aimee Mann’s ‘Wise Up’

Less than 48 hours out from the US election, Big Red Machine, the collaboration between Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner, have shared a cover of Aimee Mann’s ‘Wise Up’.

The accompanying music video incorporates shots of Wisconsin, and features Bryce Dessner, Bryan and Scott Devendorf, Ben Lanz, Jon Lowe, and Mina Tindle.

Watch the video for ‘Wise Up’ below:

“We recorded this cover of ‘Wise Up’, one of my very favorite Aimee Mann songs, for beautiful Wisconsin. Her lyrics keep coming into my brain these days,” Dessner wrote in the video description.

“The stakes couldn’t be any higher in this election and it may come down to a handful of votes…Thanks so much to Ben, Bryan, Bryce, Mina, Jon, Scott and Justin for joining me.”

The new release follows on from Big Red Machine’s earlier single, ‘The Latter Days’, which Taylor Swift praised as “stunning and important”. The track was written by Anaïs Mitchell.

Dessner and Vernon’s Eaux Claires festival has recently been sharing performances from notable artists for its For Wisconsin get-out-the-vote campaign, including Feist, Arcade Fire, Local Natives and Sylvan Esso.

“I try not to judge people,” Vernon said in an earlier statement. “The temperature of our society has us divided. We all want different things, so that makes sense in one way, but in another, I feel we are unduly divided. We ALL need to listen more. And the best way we can communicate with each other on this largest scale is VOTE.”

Only one self-titled album has been released under the Big Red Machine name so far, back in 2018.