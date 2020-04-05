Justin Vernon debuts new Bon Iver song during Bernie Sanders live stream

Justin Vernon debuted a new Bon Iver song called ‘Things Behind Things Behind Things’ during Bernie Sanders’ live streamed “virtual town hall” event discussing the coronavirus pandemic today (April 5).

Watch Vernon perform from the 01:02:30 mark below. The new song begins at 1:10:45.

Advertisement

Vernon once again endorsed Sanders during the performance, also encouraging viewers to stay safe and stay home.

Alongside the new track, Vernon performed a Bon Iver standard, ‘Towers’, and the title track of the band’s ‘Blood Bank’ EP, which was recently reissued for its 10th anniversary.

Read more: 10 videos that show what a breathtaking live act Bon Iver are

Vernon also covered Bob Dylan’s ‘With God On Our Side’, his second time performing the ‘Times They Are A-Changin’ cut as part of a Sanders event after the songwriter played it on February 1 at an Iowa rally for the Democratic presidential candidate.

Soccer Mommy also performed as part of the online event. The singer-songwriter opened with a performance of ‘Circle The Drain’ from latest album ‘Color Theory’, released back in February.

Last month, Bon Iver announced a rescheduled UK and European tour for 2021, after coronavirus forced them to postpone their planned April dates. As natives of the state, the band also announced they’d be donating 10% of merch sales to Wisconsin coronavirus relief funds.