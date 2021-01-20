jxdn and Travis Barker team up to cover Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’

jxdn and Travis Barker have surprised fans with a cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s debut single, ‘drivers license’.

jxdn – real name Jaden Hossler – and Barker took to social media to announce the cover today (January 20).

The cover is a more upbeat rock rendition of the track, compared to the original’s anthemic pop styling. The album art for the single was also illustrated by Hossler himself.

“thank you so much [Olivia Rodrigo] for making the beautiful song! me and [Travis Barker] fw it so much we put our spin on it,” Hossler wrote on Instagram.

Listen to the duo’s cover of Rodrigo’s ‘drivers license’ below:

In related news, Travis Barker appears to have confirmed that Blink-182 plan to release a new album this year.

When responding to a fan on Instagram asking if there were “any new Blink-182 albums dropping this year”, Barker simply replied “YES”.

New Blink music was promised back in July as their producer John Feldmann revealed that the band were “getting in touch with their roots” and working on songs which “have been super classic Blink – and I can’t be more excited”.

The band’s last album, ‘Nine’, arrived in September 2019, three years on from July 2016’s ‘California’. The trio also released the stand-alone single ‘Quarantine’ last year.