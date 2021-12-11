Jxdn releases deluxe edition of Travis Barker-produced debut album

Jxdn has surprise-released the deluxe edition of his Travis Barker-produced debut album, ‘Tell Me About Tomorrow’.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Jxdn

The original 18-track record was released in July on Barker’s DTA Records. This expanded edition features four new tracks: ‘Crack My Skull’, ‘Lips’, ‘Dead Or Alive’ and the seasonal ‘Christmas Sucks’. Check it out here.

All four tracks were co-written with Barker. Jxdn took to social media to joke that ‘Lips’ was actually written about Travis.

Advertisement

Announcing the release of the record, Jxdn (real name Jaden Hossler) took to Instagram to say: “This deluxe was so fun to make so I hope it’s just as fun to listen to.”

The pop-punk star has also shared a video for new track ‘Crack My Skull’, which can be seen below. He also promised that another video is on the way.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Hossler explained that despite making a name for himself on TikTok, he’s bigger than one platform. “I couldn’t have got where I am without TikTok,” he said, “but I’m not a TikTokker, definitely not. I am so grateful for it, but I knew I had to showcase what I was really about, and showcase my authenticity.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Hossler said working with Barker is like “winning the lottery, and having the number one accountant in the world. He’s like my dad, like my best friend, and like a brother”.

Advertisement

Jxdn supported Machine Gun Kelly across America on his ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ tour, and will be heading out on his own headline tour next year, playing two UK shows.

“My entire life I’ve been dreaming of this moment,” Hossler said of the tour announcement. “My fans mean the world to me and the support they’ve shown me has been more than I could have ever asked for. I can’t wait to perform my album for them and get to experience it together face to face.”

Jxdn will play:

MARCH 2022

3 – Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK

8 – O2 Kentish Town London, UK