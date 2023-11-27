JY Park goes viral for polarising 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards performance

South Korean singer and businessman JY Park, best known as the founder and namesake of JYP Entertainment, has gone viral for a recent live performance at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards.

JY Park recently made an appearance at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards, where he performed a medley of original songs (‘When We Disco’ and ‘Changed Man’) and popular hits (Eurythmics classic ‘Sweet Dreams’ and a-ha’s ‘Take On Me’).

The singer’s elaborate performance, including a costume change from a dramatic white coat dress to a purple bodysuit, elicited a range of reactions from the audience, which consisted of popular actors and K-pop idols alike.

Advertisement

A number of these reactions have since gone viral, including Concrete Utopia actress Kim Sun-young’s shocked face, Reborn Rich star Song Joong-ki’s apparent look of concern, and EXO‘s D.O. and Krystal Jung‘s looks of confusion.

The audience’s reactions to JY Park’s performance at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards have also since been compared those for NewJeans, who had taken to the stage to sing their hit singles ‘ETA’ and ‘Super Shy’ earlier in the night.

During NewJeans’ performance, the audience at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards can be seen smiling and clapping along to the girl group. Some also pointed out how singer-actress BIBI looked like she was about to cry watching the quintet perform.

Advertisement

In other K-pop news, KISS OF LIFE member Belle recently covered Ariana Grande‘s 2013 ballad with Nathan Sykes, ‘Almost Is Never Enough’. Meanwhile, BABYMONSTER have made their long-anticipated debut with ‘Batter Up’.