JYP announces name of new girl group, shares teaser

JYP Entertainment has unveiled the name of its upcoming girl group by sharing a mysterious new teaser.

On January 26 at Midnight KST, the South Korean entertainment agency finally shared the name of its hotly anticipated new girl group through a 10-second clip titled ‘NICE TO MIXX YOU’. The video sees colourful water droplets coming together to form the group’s name and logo, NMIXX.

The line-up of JYP’s new girl group was finalised last November and comprises members Kyujin, Jiwoo, BAE, Jinni, Sullyoon, Haewon and Lily. Previously dubbed JYPn, the seven-member act are set to debut sometime this February.

Additionally, JYP Entertainment has launched official profiles for the girl group across social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and more.

NMIXX was first announced last July when the agency shared that it would be releasing a “blind package” for the group, which had featured their upcoming debut single on a limited-edition CD, a photo book, poster, premium membership card and more. Details such as its line-up were not not yet revealed during the pre-order window.

The new all-female K-pop act will be the first girl group launched by JYP Entertainment since ITZY’s debut in 2019. The agency is also home to other popular idol groups such as TWICE, Stray Kids, as well as the bands Day6 and Xdinary Heroes, the latter of which had made their debut last December.

NMIXX will reportedly be managed by a team led by Lee Ji-young, the agency’s first female board member. Aside from Lee, the team also reportedly include officials who helped to scout and train members of other JYP Entertainment acts such as Wonder Girls, TWICE and 2PM.