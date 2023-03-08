ONEUS join the line-up of K.FLEX Frankfurt 2023

Boyband ONEUS are the latest group to join the line-up for upcoming K-pop festival K.FLEX Frankfurt 2023.

K.FLEX announced ONEUS as the fifth group to join the line-up on Twitter yesterday (March 7). “Get LIT with ONEUS in Frankfurt!” it wrote, in reference to the boyband’s 2019 song ‘Lit’.

ONEUS were originally supposed to perform on day two of K.FLEX Frankfurt 2022. However, the group had to pull out at the last minute, following positive COVID-19 tests for vocalist Keonhee and then-member Ravn.

Over the past weeks, the event has also revealed that girl groups Billlie and Weeekly, as well as boybands BLANK2Y and PENTAGON are also set to perform at this year’s K.FLEX. The 2023 edition of K.FLEX Frankurt will be held at the Deutsche Bank Park on June 17 and 18. Tickets for the event are now on sale via Ticketmaster.

The inaugural K.FLEX Frankfurt 2022 event featured a star-studded line-up of performers that included EXO’s Kai, (G)I-DLE, NCT Dream, IVE and ENHYPEN, among others.

A second 2022 edition had been planned for London in November, but was later cancelled, with organisers citing the Itaewon tragedy and South Korea’s period of national mourning following the incident.

According to The Guardian, some fans alleged that organiser Live Company Group was using the tragedy as an excuse to cancel the event over lacklustre ticket sales. Some even took to social media with screenshots seemingly showing many unsold seats at the O2 Arena on the event’s dates. Live Company Group chairman David Ciclitira told the Guardian that he stood by the reason for K.FLEX London 2022’s cancellation.

Last year, the organisers of K.FLEX also announced that it would bring the K-pop festival to London’s The O2 Arena in 2023. The official O2 Arena website currently has the event listed for September 22 to 24.

In addition, the organisers of K.FLEX also previously revealed that the festival’s London edition would also play host to the first-ever K.FLEX Awards For Emerging Artists on September 23.