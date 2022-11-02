K-pop girl group 3YE to perform at 2022 MTV EMA Music Week K-pop Party in Germany

K-pop girl group 3YE have been announced as special guests for the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) Music Week K-pop Party, to be held in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The announcement was made via the band’s official Twitter page earlier today (November 2), two days before the three-piece are set to make an appearance at the K-pop Party on November 4.

The K-pop Party – set to be held at a club in Düsseldorf called The Eight – is organised as part of the wider MTV EMA Music Week festivities. The week-long celebration will lead up to the awards ceremony on November 13. Fans can find more information and tickets to the K-pop Party here. In addition, details about other events to be held as part of the MTV EMA Music Week can be found here.

A number of other K-pop acts received nominations for this year’s EMAs, with BLACKPINK bagging the most with four nominations. The record-breaking quartet are nominated for Best Video (for ‘Pink Venom’), Biggest Fans, Best Metaverse Performance (for their PUBG Mobile in-game concert ‘The Virtual’) as well as Best K-pop. Their nomination for Best Video makes them the first K-pop act to achieve the feat.

Other Korean acts who are nominated for the awards include BTS, SEVENTEEN, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), ITZY and TWICE. BTS’ Jungkook and BLACKPINK’s Lisa also received nominations as separate entities for their solo work.

The voting window for the 2022 MTV EMAs is currently open here, and will close on November 9 at 11:59pm CET. Aside from the in-person award ceremony, the EMAs will also be simultaneously aired live on MTV.

Meanwhile, 3YE made their debut with members Yuji, Yurim and Haeun in May 2019 under GH Entertainment with the single ‘DMT’. They subsequently released their second single ‘OOMM (Out Of My Mind)’ that same year, before releasing their first mini-album ‘Triangle’ in 2020. The record saw the inclusion of both singles, alongside new music. Their most recent music was the 2021 standalone single ‘Stalker’.