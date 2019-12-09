ATEEZ have announced they’re coming to London next year on tour.

The K-pop group are bringing ‘The Fellowship: Map the Treasure Tour’ to London’s SSE Arena Wembley on March 20. Tickets for the event go on sale on December 18 at 11am.

As part of the group’s European tour they will also perform shows in Madrid, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Warsaw and Moscow during March.

In an interview with NME earlier this year, Yun Ho said of their latest album: “‘Say My Name’ was very strong and energetic…This time [the songs are] more refreshing and we have to make very different expressions.”

The 11-track record, which was produced by the boyband’s frequent collaborator, EDEN, served as the conclusion to the group’s four-part ‘Treasure’ series. Songwriters LEEZ and Ollounder, who worked on ATEEZ’s ‘Treasure EP.3: One to All’ EP, also contributed to the LP. You can stream the album here.

ATEEZ made their debut just under a year ago. In that time they’ve already toured North America and Europe as well as inked a deal with RCA Records. They sold more than 100,000 copies of ‘Treasure EP.3: One to All’ in South Korea alone.

In other K-pop news, BTS hinted last week that a collaboration with Billie Eilish might be finally on the way.

After meeting in LA the K-pop icons shared a post that called for a collaboration to happen.