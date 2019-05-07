K-pop band MONSTA X announce 2019 UK and European arena tour dates

Here's Monsta...

MONSTA X have announced details of a UK and European arena tour for summer 2019.

The K-pop sensation, who have been working with Steve Aoki and released their third album ‘Take.2 Here We Are‘ back in February, will be hitting the road in June and July to call for some huge shows in Madrid, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin and one stop at London’s SSE Arena in Wembley.

Full dates are below, with tickets on sale from 10am on Friday May 10.

Saturday June 29 2019 – MADRID Palacio Vistalegre

Wednesday July 3 2019 – AMSTERDAM AFAS Live

Saturday July 6 2019 – PARIS La Seine Musicale

Tuesday July 9 2019 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Saturday July 13 2019 – BERLIN Mercedes Benz Arena

Speaking to NME about the international explosion of K-Pop following their collaboration, Steve Aoki said that the genre was feeling less and less like “the best kept secret”.

“When you do find out and discover artists in the K-Pop genre, you’re blown away,” replied Aoki. “Anyone who clicks on a video and views the dance moves, the style and the way they sing – you can’t help but see the talent that they have. That’s the phenomena that’s happening. That’s how I felt when I first heard Big Bang a few years back. Since then I’ve been digging in and finding out about more and more of these acts.”

Aoki added: “Now because of the way that people discover music, it doesn’t have to be in English any more. People are amazed by different cultures and sounds.”

Reviewing their latest album, NME concluded: “K-pop continues to make its mark in the west and Monsta X had their own watershed moment last year when they became the first Korean group to perform on the US Jingle Ball tour alongside household names such as Camila Cabello, Cardi B, and Shawn Mendes. Focused, fiery, and fun, ’Take.2 We Are Here’ is just the statement they needed to maintain their momentum.”